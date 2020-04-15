Mobile has set its own, more restrictive store occupancy guidelines than what the state has mandated. So far, cities in neighboring Baldwin County have not done so. City leaders across Baldwin County said most stores have done a good job of self-enforcement.

Since Governor Kay Ivy’s order to scale back occupancy to 50 percent in early April, stores staying open have had to adjust. Many in Baldwin County have self-imposed occupancy standards even greater than the state mandate. Daphne city officials say managing the number of customers has been handled better by some than others. In those cases, the Fire Marshall has paid them a visit to straighten things out.

“We found that retailers respond well with that additional dialog and as long as everybody is undertaking the right steps and keeping their customers safe and employees safe, we won’t see the need to take a different…additional regulation,” Daphne mayor, Dane Haygood said.

The mayors of Fairhope and Foley also said many businesses are taking extra precautions. Examples of this are Publix and Fresh Market. Publix has made its aisles one-way and is asking customers to shop alone. Fresh Market is limiting its customers to 75 at a time at its Daphne store and asking that everyone wear facemasks. As long as there’s a high level of cooperation, city leaders say they intend to leave things the way they are.

“If we saw stores that were busy and not taking care of their responsibility to make sure that everyone is practicing social distancing and whatnot, we absolutely would consider it. We just have not so far,” Fairhope mayor, Karin Wilson said.

Some Fresh Market shoppers said it’s not only the stores who’ve been acting responsibly, but fellow shoppers as well.

“I think they’re doing a great job…everybody that’s working in there,” Ellie Burch said.

“I am comfortable going out. There’s always a good distance between everybody and everybody’s being really respectful about the rules,” added Catie Burch.

Fairhope mayor, Karin Wilson says anyone who sees an obvious issue with social distancing at a business, should call the police department to report it while you’re there. That way you can give them an accurate description. Officers will follow up and enforce the guidelines if necessary.