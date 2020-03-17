Bay Minette
The City of Bay Minette is closing public buildings effective immediately.
This includes Bay Minette City Hall, Bay Minette Public Library, Bay Minette Area Senior Center, Bay Minette Recreation Department, Strike City Lanes, Carol Hodgson Arena, Holly Hills Municipal Golf Course, Bay Minette Municipal Court and Magistrate, Bay Minette Public Parks restrooms, Bay Minette Police and Bay Minette Fire departments.
We’re told city services will continue as normal until further notice.
Daphne
Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood has declared a state of emergency for his city.
The City of Daphne announcing the Daphne Public Library will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, March 19, but will continue to provide limited services from afar.
The city also announcing all athletic league play has been suspended until further notice, with tournaments being canceled through April 21.
We’re told city parks will remain open.
Daphne is closing their senior fitness center, effective Thursday, March 19, as well as suspending dine in services for SAIL site and transitioning to curbside service.
Fairhope
The City of Fairhope has joined several other cities in Baldwin County, declaring a State of Emergency.
According to the city website, all public buildings are closed to the public effective immediately.
The city has also canceled all municipal court sessions through May 5.
As we’ve previously reported, this years Arts and Crafts Festival has been canceled, along with the Easter Bunny visit to the Welcome Center, and the City of Fairhope Volunteer Dinner, which has been postponed until further notice.
The city has also postponed the start of their farmer’s market.
City parks will remain open to individuals not in organized groups.
Foley
Foley Mayor John Koniar announcing all public buildings in the city will be closed to the public until further notice.
Any group events with 50 or more people have also been canceled.
Graham Creek Nature Preserve Interpretive Center will be closed until further notice, with youth sports leagues and city council created boards not meeting until further notice.
The city has also closed the Foley Kids Park, Foley Public Library, Senior Center, Welcome Center, Railroad Museum, Model Train Exhibit, and Holmes Medical Museum.
Gulf Shores
The City of Gulf Shores say they are taking all necessary precautions to keep locals and visitors safe during this difficult time.
We’re told the city is meeting the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17, and will determine what city services and public buildings may be affected by the outbreak in the weeks to come.
The City is considering following the examples of others and canceling all large group activities for the foreseeable future.
More details are expected to come.
Orange Beach
The City of Orange Beach still open for business, but are encouraging people to handle as much business as possible via phone or online.
The city says it has increased sanitation and cleaning in all public buildings.
The Orange Beach Finance Department lobby has been closed to the public until further notice, but are still operating their drive-thru as normal.
The city also asking any seniors that are homebound or in poor health to contact City Hall for any assistance.
As of now, the city announcing all businesses and beaches are operating as normal, but they are encouraging people to take every precaution possible and keep health their main priority.
Spanish Fort
The City of Spanish Fort announcing they are closing their senior center until further notice in response to the virus.
All Spanish Fort youth league athletic events will also be postponed until further notice, effective Wednesday March 18.
We’re told at this time City Hall will remain open during normal business hours.
