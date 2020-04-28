The Baldwin County Commission on Tuesday approved the first phase of reopening to begin Monday, May 4, with restricted access to commission-controlled public buildings.
For the most part, access to facilities will be by appointment only. Most public lobbies and restrooms will remain closed.
As much business as possible will be done over the telephone.
Mostly for county business with high volume that requires face-to-face interaction, social distancing and personal protective gear are to be used.
Examples of high volume business include vehicle tag renewal, driver license renewal and registering boats and vehicles in Baldwin County.
This is a developing story.
