The Baldwin County Commission has declared a local county emergency.
The commission called an emergency special meeting Saturday night to discuss COVID-19, also know at coronavirus.
Saturday afternoon North Baldwin Infirmary confirmed their first case of COVID-19.
"As of March 14, 2020, North Baldwin Infirmary, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, has received its first positive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). This patient is currently isolated in their home, and the staff who cared for the patient exercised universal precautions to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus. We will continue to work with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stay abreast of the latest developments with COVID-19," the hospital released.
