ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- In an emergency meeting Thursday morning, the Baldwin County Commission decided to ask Gov. Kay Ivey to close public beaches as well as access points controlled by the county.
The move was made because of growing concerns about the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.
Commissioners met at the Baldwin County Emergency Operations Center in Robertsdale.
