As the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus continues to spread across the US, Baldwin County is in the middle of spring break and several festivals are coming up. The Hangout Festival and Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival are two of the largest and organizers are keeping a close watch on how the disease is spreading.
Hangout is still a couple months away and everything is a go, but a lot can change before then. The Hangout Music Festival is one of several shows put on by Winter Circle Productions and Gulf Shores city officials say they’re keeping a close eye on how and where COVID-19 is impacting the states. There will be some additional screening procedures at this year’s event.
“I don’t know exactly what those are just yet but as we get closer to the date and depending on what the actual risk is and what the situation is at the time, yeah, that would be something we look for,” said Grant Brown with the city of Gulf Shores.
Organizers of the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival said they’ve been working on an action plan since last week. They’re taking guidance from EMA and the Alabama Department of Health and said there’s no reason to be overly concerned. The show will go on.
“You’re going to start seeing cases pop up and I think inevitably, they will be in Alabama. We are not having any conversations right now about canceling this show,” said festival director, Sherry Sullivan.
Those conversations have instead been about public health concerns at the show. There will be additional sanitary stations throughout the festival and organizers are asking people to please use them. They’re encouraging anyone who feels sick or is running a fever to stay home. If you’re at the festival, use common sense health practices, like covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.
“Tourism is such a huge economic driver for Baldwin County and for these artists who participate in these festivals, this is their livelihood and it’s great for our local economy, so we don’t want to discourage people,” Sullivan explained. “We don’t want to alarm anybody. We just want to tell people to be smart and to do the things that they know they should do.”
Some events around the country are being more cautious. Austin’s South by Southwest (SXSW), which is a huge music festival scheduled to begin March 13, 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. It’s the first cancellation in the festival’s 34-year history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.