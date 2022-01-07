The Baldwin County Health Department’s free COVID-19 testing site will be moving next week.
Starting Monday, Jan. 10, testing will be offered behind the health department office and the Baldwin County Central Annex in Robertsdale.
That's from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week.
The health department says it’s moving testing from the Gilbert Drive location after this week to accommodate for the recent uptick it's seeing in testing demand.
Testing is free. You don’t need an appointment.
The Central Annex is located on Palmer Street between Highway 59 and Highway 104.
