Baldwin County, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores, Saraland, and Baldwin County Public Schools all announcing they will be dropping the school mask mandate starting Monday September 27.

Starting Monday students will no longer be required to wear them however Saraland Schools say that Masks are preferred.

There are new numbers out tonight from the CDC about the effectiveness of masks in schools.

The experts say schools that do not have a universal mask mandate are three and a half times more likely to experience a covid-19 outbreak.

The research comes from a study done in arizona. The CDC looked at about one thousand k-12 schools. From mid-july through august... The CDC says there were 191 covid outbreaks in schools.

Those with no masking requirements had 59-percent of the outbreaks, compared to eight percent in schools with a mask mandate.

Outside the classroom, the research shows covid-19 case rates among children were higher in counties with schools that did not require masks.