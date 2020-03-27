Baldwin County man starts Facebook Group to help neighbors during outbreak

Jake Rudd of Summerdale is a Gulf2Go delivery driver turned guardian angel for many in Baldwin County.
Rudd says he was delivering food to an elderly woman self-quarantined when he realized how much a simple gesture can make a difference during this difficult time.
So, he started his own Facebook group and Go Fund Me called Helping Hands of Baldwin County, where anyone in our community can join and request anything they may need, be it cleaning supplies, necessities, or grocery delivery for those high-risk groups.
So far he’s gotten hundreds joining his group, offering to help out each other be it donating supplies or helping go on grocery runs.
He says this time more than ever people need hope and each other even if from a distance and he’s been amazed with the turnout of helpers.
“Its different from a hurricane because this community has been through hurricanes, they know what to expect, been through recessions here and there, with the oil spill and everything else. Nobody’s seen anything like this before, so its going to take a community of standing up to understand what it takes to come together,” said Rudd, founder of Helping Hands of Baldwin County.
If you would like to help out you can join the Helping Hands of Baldwin County Facebook group, and if you are in need of help you can message the page no questions asked.
For the link to join the group, click here.
To donate to Rudd’s Go Fund Me page, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.