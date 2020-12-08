BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Full-time employees with Baldwin County Public Schools will receive a $1000 bonus during the holiday season.

The system said it's a way to thank everyone for working during the pandemic.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler wrote, "I want to again thank you, all of my colleagues, for everything you do. This is a drop in the bucket for what you are worth to me. What you give from you and your family - I've been there and I've walked that walk. While others may not always recognize it, I know what you give up to give for so many others."

The bonus will be deposited on December 18.