Baldwin County Public Schools said 425 people were out of school on Monday due to COVID related absences.

The number includes students and staff members.

Not all COVID related absences are due to a positive test result. The school system said most absences are a result of being exposed to someone with COVID.

The breakdown of absences per school is listed below.

Baldwin County Schools Transparency Report 8-23-21

COVID absences in Baldwin County Public Schools for August 23, 2021. 

School Absences
Elberta Elementary 41
Daphne Middle 27
Silverhill Elementary 26
J. Larry Newton School 19
Spanish Fort Middle School 16
Rockwell Elementary School 16
Fairhope East Elementary School 16
Daphne East Elementary School 16
Orange Beach Elementary School 14
Spanish Fort High School 12
Fairhope High School 12
Daphne Elementary School 11
Spanish Fort Elementary School 12
Elberta High School 10
Loxley Elementary School 10
Fairhope West Elementary School 10
Daphne High School 10
Robertsdale High School 11
Florence B Mathis Elementary 8
Stapleton School 8
Foley High School 7
Elsanor Elementary 6
Baldwin County High School 6
Foley Middle 6
Swift School 6
Central Baldwin Middle School 5
Perdido Elementary/Middle School 5
Bay Minette Elementary School 6
Orange Beach Middle/High School 5
W. J. Carroll Intermediate School 6
Rosinton Elementary School 4
Foley Elementary School 5
Robertsdale Elementary School 3
Bay Minette Middle School 4
Fairhope Middle School 5
Elberta Middle School 1
Belforest Elementary  22
Magnolia Elementary 18

