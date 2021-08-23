Baldwin County Public Schools said 425 people were out of school on Monday due to COVID related absences.
The number includes students and staff members.
Not all COVID related absences are due to a positive test result. The school system said most absences are a result of being exposed to someone with COVID.
The breakdown of absences per school is listed below.
Baldwin County Schools Transparency Report 8-23-21
|School
|Absences
|Elberta Elementary
|41
|Daphne Middle
|27
|Silverhill Elementary
|26
|J. Larry Newton School
|19
|Spanish Fort Middle School
|16
|Rockwell Elementary School
|16
|Fairhope East Elementary School
|16
|Daphne East Elementary School
|16
|Orange Beach Elementary School
|14
|Spanish Fort High School
|12
|Fairhope High School
|12
|Daphne Elementary School
|11
|Spanish Fort Elementary School
|12
|Elberta High School
|10
|Loxley Elementary School
|10
|Fairhope West Elementary School
|10
|Daphne High School
|10
|Robertsdale High School
|11
|Florence B Mathis Elementary
|8
|Stapleton School
|8
|Foley High School
|7
|Elsanor Elementary
|6
|Baldwin County High School
|6
|Foley Middle
|6
|Swift School
|6
|Central Baldwin Middle School
|5
|Perdido Elementary/Middle School
|5
|Bay Minette Elementary School
|6
|Orange Beach Middle/High School
|5
|W. J. Carroll Intermediate School
|6
|Rosinton Elementary School
|4
|Foley Elementary School
|5
|Robertsdale Elementary School
|3
|Bay Minette Middle School
|4
|Fairhope Middle School
|5
|Elberta Middle School
|1
|Belforest Elementary
|22
|Magnolia Elementary
|18
