In Superintendent Eddie Tyler's update to parents today he warns of increasing numbers of COVID-19 in the school system stating “This week didn't go as well as we hoped.”.

Tyler says the goal is to “keep operating unless we do not have staff to sanitize our buildings, provide instruction and safely supervise your children”

Eddie Tyler: “I feel like the vaccines and our safety measures are keeping us open for now. We know students are getting sick, more so than last year. We were told to expect this. No matter what we do in school, many of our kids and families will continue to socialize and engage throughout the community, unprotected.”

Tyler tells parents in the following note to be prepared with “how to handle your children if we need to close a school in response to weather or COVID”

Full letter to Parents:

Parents,

This week didn't go as well as we hoped. The downward trend did not continue and we saw numbers at our schools go up. As we approach today, I'm hopeful we can just hold the course.

I feel like the vaccines and our safety measures are keeping us open for now. We know students are getting sick, more so than last year. We were told to expect this. No matter what we do in school, many of our kids and families will continue to socialize and engage throughout the community, unprotected.

Our goal is to keep operating unless we do not have staff to sanitize our buildings, provide instruction and safely supervise your children. I assure you our 4,000 employees are pedalling as hard as they can and we are VERY grateful, but there could come a point of closure at some schools. We have measurements for communicable disease which have been in place for many years. If we close a school, it will be the result of a contagious spread percentage that met the guidelines for closure, like any other communicable disease.

Folks, we are going to need to see significant improvement in our schools and our communities before the masks go away. Please continue to work with your children on the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing in and outside of school.

We are also monitoring what is expected to be Hurricane Ida entering the Gulf of Mexico today. We will be updated throughout the weekend by Baldwin County EMA and the National Weather Service.

We will make an announcement by 1 p.m. on Sunday regarding any school closures for Monday. Remember, a direct hit is not the only reason for a closure. We may need to close due to rising water on rural bus routes or to assess any damage before returning to schools. Dangerous conditions will dictate our decision. Please be alert to all weather announcements from local news organizations.

Parents, during this time of challenge, you should be prepared with a plan on how to handle your children if we need to close a school in response to weather or COVID. I promise we will not do so if we can avoid that, but unsafe conditions, the inability to staff a school or a COVID exposure rate exceeding our threshold, will force me to make that decision.

Stay alert to our announcements this weekend and monitor COVID numbers at your school. If you see numbers at your school climbing into double digits over several days, I would have a plan ready to go!

Thank you for your support. Please stay safe and please continue to pray for our school system during this time of community crisis.

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

#BaldwinProud #CommunityStrong