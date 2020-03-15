Baldwin County remains under state of emergency after first case of coronavirus

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One day after a person in Baldwin County tested positive for the coronavirus, emergency managers and county officials are working around the clock to monitor any potential spread.
Hours after the patient tested positive at North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette on Saturday, the Baldwin County Commission put the county under a state of emergency.
“Our goal is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people of Baldwin County through containment," District 3 Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood said.
Though little information is known about the patient who tested positive, the county, out of an abundance of caution, is closing the majority of its public buildings.
“This is not normal, this is very different than anything we’ve ever dealt with," Baldwin County EMA Director Zachary Hood said. "What we want to do is set an example for how to positively deal with what we are facing right now.”
Infirmary Health announced Sunday it is restricting visitors at all of its facilities, beginning Monday morning.
