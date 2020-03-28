FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Baldwin County resident has reportedly died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Baldwin County EMA posted the following message:
“Our hearts are heavy after learning of the first passing of a member of our Baldwin County community. We are aware that this is a serious illness that can result in death and ask that each of you join us in our combined efforts to protect each other.
We are here to serve our community and stand with you through this. Be safe, follow the guidance we share from trusted sources and continue to look after one another as we weather this new kind of storm together.”
FOX10 News has been following the condition of 73-year-old Tim Gaston who was diagnosed with COVID-19. Friends have been leaving messages of condolences on his Facebook page.
There are currently 694 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Alabama; including 10 in Baldwin County and 29 in Mobile County. This is the second Southern Alabama resident to die after testing positive in as many days.
Family and friends say 66-year-old Wayman Henry died after after a week-long battle with the virus. His death was announced Friday.
