Baldwin County Schools make home learning easier for parents, students

Even though classrooms are closed for the rest of the year, Baldwin County Schools are working to make homeschooling life a little easier.
Fairhope Intermediate School has set up their very own free library outside of their doors.
Any student can stop by and take a book free of charge.
There are also coloring books, markers, and cookbooks available.
Also outside the schools doors are a suggestion or question box, and canned goods for those who need them.
All Baldwin County Public School parents can also now receive free homeschool help thanks to South Baldwin Literary Center’s brand new hotline.
That hotline launched Monday, all you have to do is call 251-943-7323 for homework help and homeschool coaching.
