The mask requirement for Baldwin County Public Schools will stay in place for the time being, the superintendent announced today.

Following is an update from Superintendent Eddie Tyler:

Parents,

I owe you an update today regarding masks.

Here is the short version.

We are definitely headed in the right direction but we are not there yet. Masks will continue to be required for now and we will revisit this again before fall break.

Here are more details for those who want to continue reading.

The number of COVID suspected and positive cases in our schools have come down dramatically in the last week. The numbers within our communities are coming down according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The local hospitals and our community medical facilities have reported a significant drop in numbers as well, with some returning to elective case work.

We had a real scare with employees. Student and employee absences created some close calls on school closures over the last month. I am pleased to say our COVID-related employee absences are down and our ability to fill those absences with substitutes is getting better but we are not back to normal just yet. I am told it will take a little time to get everyone back into our daily swing.

While I am very pleased with this good news, I also want to be cautious about taking the masks off at the first sign of good news only to find ourselves right back here, or worse, in a week or two. Therefore, we will continue with the mask requirement and re-evaluate for fall break.

Please continue to encourage the safe practices both in our schools and throughout the community where you can. We are headed in the right direction and I believe we will have a break soon.

When we first announced this year's mask requirement, I shared that we expected this would fall off after Labor Day. In fact, it has done exactly that. The people who have given us advice have provided us good advice, as evidenced by this and their other guidance.

This same group of people have also told us we can expect the virus to ramp back up again as we enter the winter holiday season. Just as I expect we will have an opportunity to remove the mask requirement soon, I also believe we will be imposing the mask requirement again as we come upon the end of the semester.

I don't know if this is something we will be doing on and off throughout the entire year or not. I don't know what the future holds but I want to be honest and transparent with you about where I think we are headed.

My mission is to keep our schools open. I don't like masks. I don't like them personally and I darn sure don't like our kids wearing them but it is a smaller inconvenience than closing down our schools as many have done. Don't let up. We are very, very close. Please hold the line.

Thank you, as always, for trusting us with your children and I will reach back out to you before fall break.

Eddie Tyler, Superintendent

#BaldwinProud #CommunityStrong