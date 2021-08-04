Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack has released a statement regarding the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement:

Good morning, I wanted to take this opportunity to let everyone know how the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to deal with the most recent COVID-19 breakout.

In our correction center, we continue to restrict visitations and are employing various disinfectant procedures. We also are continuing to hold vaccination clinics for those inmates who wish to obtain the vaccine. As of today, we have several inmates who have tested positive to COVID-19 and are addressing those issues.

We are employing various procedures in all of our offices to ensure everyone’s safety. At this time, all of our offices are open and normal operating procedures are in place.

Our condolences go out to the Robertsdale Police Department, who recently lost a corrections officer due to complications from COVID-19.

Based upon what I personally, and professionally, have seen in the latest outbreak, I wholeheartedly encourage everyone, of adult age, to consider taking the vaccine. I was the first to receive the vaccine in our office in January.

Our hospitals and medical clinics are currently being heavily inundated with positive cases and serious situation’s. I especially want to ask for your prayers, and support, for our hospitals in Baldwin County. They are doing a tremendous job in helping to fight this pandemic.

The Sheriff's Office will continue to provide all of the services and assist the public in whatever way we can. However, we encourage everybody to practice safe hygiene, and precautionary measures. Once again, if you have not been vaccinated please consider taking the vaccination.

Thank you,

Sheriff Hoss Mack