BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler sent a letter to parents on Monday outlining the system's plan if COVID cases continue to rise.

Tyler said with three weeks until the Christmas break, the system's goal is to finish the semester without any closures. He also outlined what the closures may look like if they ever get to that point.

The superintendent will consider a closure if a certain number of students, employees, or support staff are absent due to COVID concerns. Tyler said that the number differs based on each school and grade level.

For Pre-K through 8th-grade schools, Tyler said the first step would be to keep a grade level at home if cases are spreading within those students. He expects the closure to last either 7 or 14 days but could be extended if needed.

"This will allow parents of students who may have been exposed the opportunity to determine if they are sick and whether they should return to school. This will also allow the opportunity to slow down any spread that might have taken place and allow our classrooms to experience further cleaning," Tyler said.

If cases at the same school continue to rise while the original grade level is at home, the entire school could be closed for an additional 7 to 14 days.

For high schools, the only option will be a full closure of 7 to 14 days for all students.

There could also be a feeder pattern closure where all schools in a certain area will close for a week or two.

"We could find a high school or middle school impacted by another school closure where we are short on employees as a result of another school in the feeder pattern closing. We could also see a spread within families or a community so great it warrants greater action," Tyler said.

If schools are closed, students will more to distance learning with their Google Classroom computers the very next day. The superintended said students have been working on their computers all year and teachers have been performing test runs on distance learning.

The school system is also considering delaying a return from the Christmas break until Monday, January 11. While students may not be on campus until then, Tyler said they will have online classes starting on January 5.

"This is a good opportunity to question your children about how they feel regarding distance learning and Google Classroom. If they don't know what to do, suggest they get back with their teacher and figure out what they might have missed," Tyler said.