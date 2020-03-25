SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Effective Thursday, March 26, 2020, Baldwin EMC’s call center will abbreviate its hours and operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until further notice. A shift from the traditional operating hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., this measure will allow the cooperative’s Member Service Representatives to work from home as an extra safety precaution for both employees and Baldwin EMC members.
The drive-through windows at all three Baldwin EMC offices will remain open as usual, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Baldwin EMC crews remain on standby around the clock to respond to emergencies and outages. Members can report an outage using any of the traditional means: by calling Baldwin EMC at 251.989-6247, texting (text BALDWIN to 85700 to enroll, then OUTAGE to 85700 to report an outage), or by going online via the interactive map (www.baldwinemc.com/outage-center/).
“Just like the rest of the community, we are receiving updates from the CDC and keeping contact on a continuous basis with federal, state and local agencies,” says Baldwin EMC CEO Karen Moore. “Our goal is to continue to best serve our members, while protecting the health of our employees, members and the general public in the safest way possible. We want to thank our members and ask for their patience as they adapt to the changes we’re implementing during this time. We’re all in this together.”
As a reminder, members can continue to reach Baldwin EMC or make a payment in the following ways:
• All account-related business can be conducted over the phone with a Member Service Representative, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Payments and some member activities can be made at the drive-through window or at the kiosks.
• Online billing and payment are available through the Baldwin EMC app (available on iOS and Android), or by visiting www.baldwinemc.com.
• Automated billing by phone is available by calling (800) 342-2519 or (251) 989-0202.
• Payments can still be mailed in for processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.