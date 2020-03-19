Baldwin EMC and LifeSouth team up for blood drive

Just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t make a difference!
Baldwin EMC and LifeSouth teamed up today to host their Spring into Action Blood Drive.
There is currently an emergency need for blood, and all pints donated in the area will go directly to local hospitals.
Organizers say they are taking every precaution possible to keep those who stop by and donate safe, like taking their temperature, and cleaning Blood Mobile tables, stress balls, and surfaces before and after use.
Donating blood may not seem like much to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, but LifeSouth says every pint goes a long way, saving up to three lives.
“Our local hospitals don’t close, and we are like a hospital in the sense that patients in the hospital actually need blood. Cancer patients need blood, so the blood that’s on the shelves is the blood that saves lives, so we’re doing all we can to collect as much as we can during this pandemic," said Angela Williams, with LifeSouth.
The blood drive is happening at the Baldwin EMC Summerdale location just outside the training center.
The drive ends at 5 pm.
