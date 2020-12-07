Baldwin County Public Schools will go to virtual learning for the first week back from the Christmas break.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler said students will attend classes from home starting Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Students are expected to return to campus on January 11.

In a letter to parents, Tyler wrote, "Parents, please do not take this as an opportunity to extend your Christmas break. The purpose of this is to increase the amount of time between Christmas and the return to school in hopes that anyone who may have come in contact with or contracted the virus would be done with any illness and no longer contagious prior to children returning to school. By returning students to campus on January 11th, we have given more than 10 days from New Year's Day and more than two weeks from Christmas. We believe this is ample time to allow the virus to run its course through anyone who may get sick during the break."

Last week, the school system outlined its plan to close schools in case classes are disrupted by COVID cases.