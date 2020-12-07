Baldwin County Public Schools will go to virtual learning for the first week back from the Christmas break.
Superintendent Eddie Tyler said students will attend classes from home starting Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Students are expected to return to campus on January 11.
In a letter to parents, Tyler wrote, "Parents, please do not take this as an opportunity to extend your Christmas break. The purpose of this is to increase the amount of time between Christmas and the return to school in hopes that anyone who may have come in contact with or contracted the virus would be done with any illness and no longer contagious prior to children returning to school. By returning students to campus on January 11th, we have given more than 10 days from New Year's Day and more than two weeks from Christmas. We believe this is ample time to allow the virus to run its course through anyone who may get sick during the break."
Last week, the school system outlined its plan to close schools in case classes are disrupted by COVID cases.
Baldwin County Public Schools will go to virtual learning for the first week back from the C…
Fans eager for the return of Ford's full-size Bronco SUV will have to wait a little longer.
Richard Smith wishes he could buy his groceries online and get them delivered right to his d…
In early November, Wilma Gail Bowen and Willard Bowen mourned the loss of Willard's mother, …
Carolyn Barg thought she'd be welcoming two kittens into her home by now.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) -- A research team in Georgia is hoping a new oral drug currently in hu…
MOBILE, Ala. – Infirmary Health expects to receive approximately 5,000 doses of the Pfizer C…
A spending deadline, a potential Presidential veto and a bipartisan group of lawmakers hopin…
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the health team that will lead his administrat…
The United States hasn't seen the full impact that Thanksgiving gatherings likely will have …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.