MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Baldwin County school system has struck a deal to vaccinate its employees against COVID-19 next week.

Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler announced the partnership with the University of South Alabama Health System to employees on Wednesday. It will offer the vaccine to any employee who wants it.

Tyler told FOX10 News that USA Health officials approached the school the system.

“We are very blessed to have such good partners in our community,” he said in a statement. “I believe we are the only school system in Alabama that will have their own, specialized private vaccination program.”

USA Health spokesman Gary Mans praised the arrangement.

“This partnership serves as a ‘trial run’ of this new model as it relates to our resources and those brought forward by Baldwin County Schools and continues our effort to work with organizations throughout our region as we all fight the pandemic,” he said in a statement.

Mobile County educators, meanwhile, will be able get vaccinated through a partnership with two hospitals.

USA Health officials said they plan to vaccinate Mobile County teachers by setting aside a day this month for those employees at the mass vaccination site it has been running at the Mobile Civic Center with the city of Mobile. The site will prioritize educators on Feb. 13. They can register here. Mobile County Public School System spokeswoman Rena Philips told FOX10 News that employees also can set up appointments with Mobile Infirmary starting on Monday.

“Having teachers and school employees vaccinated is essential to keeping our schools open and to providing our students with the best educational services possible,” Philips said in a statement.

Mobile Infirmary is setting up daily appointments for Mobile County Public Schools employees at the hospital starting on Monday, February 8. USA Health is allowing MCPSS employees to be vaccinated during a drive-through clinic at the Civic Center on Saturday, February 13.

Other people can get appointments for Feb. 13 if there are any available, USA Health officials said.

With the novel coronavirus infecting high numbers of people each day, teachers have been pressing for weeks to be given access to the vaccine. Last week, a Mobile representative of the Alabama Education Association praised Alabama’s decision to expand eligibility to teachers.

But with supply limited, teachers and others have found it hard to get the vaccine. The deal struck Wednesday solves that problem, at least for Baldwin County employees.

All employees of the system – including part-timer workers and substitute teachers – will have until midnight Sunday to sign up for the Pfizer vaccine. On Tuesday, according to Tyler, people who enroll will be given a date for the vaccination. That will be either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of next week. Employees also will be able to choose the location.

Employees will need to get booster shots three weeks later. Tyler said in his letter to employees that those appointments will be scheduled after the Mardi Gras break.

The school system has advised employees to consult with a doctor if they are pregnant or have anaphylactic allergies.

“This is a personal choice,” Tyler wrote to employees. “There is no requirement from me or anyone with the school system that you get this vaccination. We are providing this as a courtesy, and we are very grateful to USA Health for making this happen!”

Updated at 4:48 p.m. with information about Mobile County school employees.