Barron Trump

Barron Trump, US President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House on August 16, 2020 in Washington, DC.

 (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(Meredith) -- President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19 during the same time that the President and the First Lady had the illness, according to a statement from Melania Trump.

Barron tested positive for COVID-19 but displayed no symptoms.

"Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," Melania wrote. "In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together."

Barron has since tested negative.

The First Lady also detailed her own experience with COVID-19, saying she experienced body aches, a cough, headaches, and extreme fatigue. She says she opted for a more "natural route in terms of medicine," choosing more vitamins and healthy food.

Melania said she has also since tested negative.

