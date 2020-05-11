With Monday being the first day of Governor Kay Ivey's revised "Safer at Home" order, a lot of people are keeping a close eye on the number of COVID cases and deaths.

But there have been some questions as to what will be open now, and what must remain closed, under the governor's order.

The state of Alabama went over 10,000 COVID cases Monday.

Here in Mobile, Mobile County health officials say the number of cases stands at over 1460.

That's more than a hundred from Friday, and the deaths stood Monday afternoon at 85, up seven from Friday.

Monday afternoon, at their regularly scheduled news conference, Mobile County Health Department officials answered a question they say they had been asked recently.

The governor's amended order said bars could open Monday, but not nightclubs.

So, what's the difference?

Brad Philips, an Environmental Health Supervisor with the department, said, "A nightclub is defined as an establishment who's sole purpose is to socialize while consuming alcohol and involve dancing, and, so, at this time nightclubs are still to remain closed."

However, Philips said the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board does have information for nightclubs that want to change their status.

Also remaining closed under entertainment venues are theaters and bowling alleys.