MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There's word the Alabama ABC Board is considering easing the four-month restriction on late night alcohol sales should the number of COVID-19 cases dramatically decrease statewide.

That would be welcomed news to not only bar patrons -- but the folks who make their money serving drinks. Many of them say they are still trying to recover from the shutdown.

Gabriel's Downtown -- it's known for good drinks and late nights. With last call now 11 o'clock -- not so late lately.

"That's usually when things are starting to ramp up and now it's when we are having to cut people off and tell them i can't serve you anymore," said Joshua Kachele, Gabriel's Downtown.

Kachele says easing up the restrictions just by a couple of hours would help.

"I work off of tips mostly... I make a little bit hourly, but most of my income is based on the tips I make. So when I'm not open when people are usually in here spending money -- then I obviously don't have that income. If we were fully shutdown then we could collect unemployment -- and pursue other options, but us being partially open and at not opportune hours is really impacting us," explained Kachele.

Go into any bar downtown and they'll tell you it's been bad for business, especially those that cater to the late night crowd.

"It's decimated our weekend business. The Merry Widow has the benefit of being a happy hour bar -- so we still do okay here. But Friday and Saturday it ruins it. Because Mobile has always made its name as a late night town... And that's what people expect as people from out of town slowly come back and that would be huge for people being able to enjoy Mobile late night," said Nick Shantazio, General Manager Merry Widow and Alabama Music Box.

Shantazio says the restrictions have delayed the reopening of their other bar the Alabama Music Box because it's a late night dive bar. However, he and others are hopeful the mask mandate and continued social distancing are helping get Alabama's COVID numbers down.

"I think public safety needs to be the main concern, but I hope so -- us having Art Walk tomorrow -- is hopefully a good sign we are head back in the right direction," said Shantazio.

Mobile's LoDa Art Walk will be a hybrid event Friday, August 14th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- with virtual and in-person components. Shantazio says they will have the Merry Widow and Alabama Music Box open.