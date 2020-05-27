BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Splash Pad is now open in Bay Minette. Officials say they area will be opened daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The water amenity is located at Kids Park at the corner of McMillan Avenue and 5th Street.

Bay Minette officials also announced that the computers at the Bay Minette Public Library are once again available for use, by appointment only.

They say library staff will sanitize the keyboard and mouse after each use.

To schedule a time, call the library at 580-1648.