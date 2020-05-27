BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Splash Pad is now open in Bay Minette. Officials say they area will be opened daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The water amenity is located at Kids Park at the corner of McMillan Avenue and 5th Street.
Bay Minette officials also announced that the computers at the Bay Minette Public Library are once again available for use, by appointment only.
They say library staff will sanitize the keyboard and mouse after each use.
To schedule a time, call the library at 580-1648.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
Memorial Day weekend welcomed more than just beachgoers in Orange Beach. If you were anywher…
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Wind Creek Hospitality on Thursday announced the reopening date for al…
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Splash Pad is now open in Bay Minette. Officials say they are…
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Baseball Association made the announcement on Facebook.
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Organizers of the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival announced that this…
Disney World will reopen its gates, ending a multi-month closure of the park that left the W…
Boeing let go 6,770 workers Wednesday, part of a reduction of 16,000 jobs it plans to implem…
Link: Desktop version of Alabama's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 1.7 million with more tha…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.