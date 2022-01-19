MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As you order those at home COVID tests, FOX10 News is committed to making sure you don't fall victim to scammers.

The Better Business Bureau warns people about phony websites which look like they could be used to order at home tests but they're really just gathering your personal information. Some even charge a small fee.

The BBB has a tip to possibly help you spot the fake sites. Look for misspelled words or unfamiliar names in the website address bar.

And remember, the at-home tests from the government are free.