Beach goers reminded to leave only footprints, maintain social distancing

Leave Only Footprints in in full force on the island.
You’re asked not only to keep a six-foot distance but also to remove all personal items from the beach every night.
This includes chairs, toys, tents, umbrellas and coolers.
Orange Beach and Gulf State Park have even installed toy boxes at some of the most popular beach accesses so you can leave what you don’t want and take what you do each night.
Keep in mind it is sea turtle nesting season, which started on May 1, the same day beaches re-opened.
Keeping the beaches clean and turning off lights at night helps sea turtles find their way and keeps them from getting disoriented.
Also you’re asked not to dig and leave holes on the beaches for safety reasons as well as to protect sea turtles.
