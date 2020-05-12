Beach goers reminded to leave only footprints, maintain social distancing

Beach goers reminded to leave only footprints, maintain social distancing

 Ashlyn Irons

Leave Only Footprints in in full force on the island.

You’re asked not only to keep a six-foot distance but also to remove all personal items from the beach every night.

This includes chairs, toys, tents, umbrellas and coolers.

Orange Beach and Gulf State Park have even installed toy boxes at some of the most popular beach accesses so you can leave what you don’t want and take what you do each night.

Keep in mind it is sea turtle nesting season, which started on May 1, the same day beaches re-opened.

Keeping the beaches clean and turning off lights at night helps sea turtles find their way and keeps them from getting disoriented.

Also you’re asked not to dig and leave holes on the beaches for safety reasons as well as to protect sea turtles.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.