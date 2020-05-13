MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Bellingrath Gardens and Home announced today that the Gardens will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 15, and will remain open with regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This Phase I reopening applies to the Gardens only; the Home will remain temporarily closed.

During the Phase I reopening, the Magnolia Café will be open for drinks only. The Bellingrath Gift Shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Delchamps Gallery of Boehm Porcelain will be open for restroom use only.

The Phase I reopening will include adherence to Covid-19 safety guidelines and procedures recommended by government and health officials. These guidelines include social distancing of at least 6 feet; hand sanitizer stations in all buildings; protective shields in the buildings; masks for employees who interact with the public; and hourly cleanings of restrooms, door handles and other surfaces. Guests are welcome to bring their own masks and hand sanitizer. Details about the safety precautions are available on the website, bellingrath.org.

Officials say the staff at Bellingrath Gardens and Home is eager to welcome the public back to enjoy the Gardens. The Horticulture Staff has worked diligently to update and enhance the 65-acre estate during the weeks that the property has been closed to the public.

The Gardens and Home have been closed since March 18, 2020.