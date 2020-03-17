Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Bellingrath Gardens and Home will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, and will remain closed through Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The current plan is for the Gardens and Home to reopen with normal hours at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. In addition, the Easter events have been canceled.
