President Joe Biden on Thursday urged states to use their federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay people to get vaccinated – $100 per person – but Alabama health officials said they legally cannot do that.

“I’m calling on all states and local governments to use funding they have received, including from the American Rescue Plan, to give $100 to anyone who gets fully vaccinated,” the president said. “I know that paying people to get vaccinated might sound unfair to folks who’ve gotten vaccinated already, but here’s the deal: If incentives help us beat this virus, I believe we should use them. We all benefit if we can get more people vaccinated.”

The call for incentives was part of a comprehensive plan Biden laid out to boost America’s lagging vaccination participation. That plan also includes mandatory vaccinations – or frequent COVID-19 testing – for federal employees.

Officials at the Alabama Department of Public Health have said in the past that their hands are tied when it comes to using federal COVID funds for incentives.

“We’re OK with incentives,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said on Tuesday when a reporter asked about the issue. “We’ve had a number of discussions, however, with our legal folks and the Attorney General’s Office over what we actually are able to do. And there’s limitations there. It’s not an excuse. It’s just a statement of the truth.”

State health officials on Thursday responded to questions from FOX10 News by citing a law passed by the Legislature requiring any unspent COVID relief funds to be used for the same purposes the money was originally intended for.

“Therefore, the American Rescue Plan Funds provided to the State are not available for discretionary use in Alabama,” the department said in a statement. “The Alabama Department of Public Health is still researching available options for the use of other federal funding to provide vaccination incentives.”

It is possible municipal governments in Alabama may be able answer Biden’s call. The city of Gadsden earlier this month, in fact, rolled out a similar program – $100 to any resident who gets fully vaccinated by October. And the city is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In his briefing this week, though, Harris expressed doubt about whether financial incentives are effective at overcoming vaccine hesitancy.

“It’s hard to find an incentive that reaches everyone,” he said.

Harris said the experience of other states that have tried incentives has been underwhelming. He pointed to Ohio, which earlier this year held million-dollar drawings of the names of people who got the vaccine. He said the state saw an initial uptick in participation only to fall back down to pre-lottery figures after a few weeks.

“We’re certainly not opposed to any incentives at all,” he said. “However, I don’t know of any incentive program that’s been wildly successful anywhere.”