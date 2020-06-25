MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It has been more than three months since schools were shut down and kids were sent home because of COVID-19, but now in just hours Alabama is set to announce changes in the upcoming school year.

The exact guidelines and recommendations from the state superintendent will be announced on Friday, but whatever is said will affect thousands of students and their parents along the Gulf Coast.

“Mobile County Public Schools will be prepared,” said Superintendent Chresal Threadgill. “We have several plans that we will implement no matter what the state superintendent decides. So, we will be prepared and ready.”

The roadmap to reopening schools has not been officially announced, but Alabama superintendents have been given a preview of what to expect.

Mobile County’s top educator not giving any hints.

“They set certain perimeters and gave us guidelines, but that was pretty much it,” Threadgill said.

Some states across the country have already announced their guidelines to getting schools back open.

In South Carolina, buses will operate at just under 50% capacity. In Illinois, a mask will be required for students and staff. In Massachusetts, desks should be spaced six feet apart when possible, but three feet is the minimum separation. In Louisiana, students will be checked for symptoms and get their temperatures taken when they get to school.

Locally, people are split on the return to class.

“It’s too easy at home,” said James Singley. “So I don’t think they’ll learn near as much if they stay at home.”

“I don’t think I’m going to send my kids back to public school just because we don’t know how the coronavirus is going to play out,” said Marisha Harris. “There’s been talk about a second wave and the numbers are steady rising so I don’t think I’m going to let my kids go back to school.”

Mobile County Public Schools said its planning includes the knowledge that there will be more cases.