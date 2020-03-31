FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- An overwhelming outpouring of support continues to come in across the country for healthcare workers on the frontlines fighting the Coronavirus.

Over the weekend "Light it up Mobile" showed support to hospital workers in Mobile. Tuesday night the prayers were being sent up on the Eastern Shore at Thomas Hospital.

Just like they did in Mobile, the community put their flashers on and honked their horns loudly so the employees working inside could here. Many of the staff came outside to see the huge show of support for themselves, others watched from the windows up above.

"Just showing some extra love tonight. God bless you all -- stay safe. Thank you to everyone who came and is sending them some love," said Katrina Williams Black, Fairhope.

Over the weekend a patient died at Thomas Hospital due to complications from Coronavirus.