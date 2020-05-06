Legislation offered in the state Senate this week would limit the powers of the governor and state health officer during emergencies.

The bill, which has little chance to pass this session, is a shot across the bow of Gov. Kay Ivey and an unmistakable sign of discontent among some lawmakers and residents who are frustrated with the pace of reopening after a shutdown ordered to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Currently, once the governor calls a state of emergency, the health officer has broad leeway to fashion policies like closing restaurants and bars, and limiting occupancy in retail stores.

The law authorizes a state of emergency to last 60 days. But under this legislation, it would run just 14 days. After that, the governor would need to get the Legislature to authorize an extension. Or, if the Legislature was not in session, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the state House of Representatives would have to sign off.

The bill also would prevent the state health officer from issuing orders related to a pandemic or health crisis unless the governor explicitly authorized them.

“We’ve got businesses that have been out of work, and employees have been out of work, for some time,” said state Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne), one of the bill’s co-sponsors. “These types of stay-at-home orders, etc., are really a matter of public policy and not just public health. And that needs to be left up to elected public policy decision makers, not appointed state health officers.”

Gina Maiola, a spokeswoman for Ivey, praised the performance of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and noted that lawmakers had pledged to limit their legislative work during the pandemic to state budgets and local bills. But she did not comment directly on the governor’s position on the bill.

“With any legislation, we will watch the process play out, and if needed, the governor will offer her input before a bill reaches her desk,” she said in a statement to FOX10 News.

The bill has the support of another Gulf Coast lawmaker, state Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore), as well as President Pro Tempore Del Marsh (R-Anniston). With time running short in the current session, Elliott and Albritton both said it has little chance to pass.

But Elliott said it likely would return in a special session or the 2021 regular session. He said giving the Legislature a more prominent role also gives the public a bigger voice.

“The issue is clear, as well, and that is, you know, to provide more oversight from the legislative branch than simply letting one person or two people make a decision to shut down an entire economy,” he said. “I mean, if it’s necessary, then I think that we need to have the ability to do that, but it’s clearly proven here, and especially as we sit here today, that it’s not still necessary.”

Albritton, whose district includes the northern part of Baldwin County and sections of four others, said he has heard from constituents who believe the partial reopening dubbed “safer at home” does not go far enough.

“That is a bill trying to illustrate the demands of constituents wanting to reopen,” he said.

The governor has navigated a middle-ground approach, neither the full-speed reopening some states have pursued nor an extended lockdown favored by others. But the eased restrictions do not apply to restaurants or the critical-to-Baldwin tourism industry.

“Two weeks in the life of a business is a very long time,” said Elliott, who represents the southern part of Baldwin County. “It can mean the difference between making it and not, especially when you tie it on the back of four weeks, or six weeks of being closed. … Along the coast, we live in dog years, right? One day is like seven days for us from an economic standpoint.”

Albritton noted that the government officials who are making these decisions have job security that small business owners and employees do not.

“The last time we revisited these (emergency declaration) laws was a hundred years ago,” he said. “We hope once we get through this, it will be another hundred years before we have to revisit it again.”