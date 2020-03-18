BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - Merit Health in Biloxi announced this morning that a patient has been confirmed as having Cornoavirus, also known as COVID-19.
The hospital released the following statement:
"For the last several days, our hospital has been working collaboratively with the Mississippi State Department of Health while testing was completed for a patient who presented our facility with risk factors and symptoms consistent with those associated with novel Coronavirus. The test results have confirmed the patient has COVID-19.
"Since identifying the patient as potentially having COVID-19, the individual has been separated from other patients in an appropriate infection isolation room which only a small team of caregivers can access. In coordination with the Department of Health, the patient remains in our care in isolation to avoid contact and exposure with other patients.
"Our hospital continually works to ensure preparedness for all types of infectious diseases. We are well prepared to support this patient during testing and treatment, and to continue providing medical care for all patients in our care while protecting the safety of our caregiving team and other patients. We take seriously our role in helping to keep our community healthy, and we appreciate the agencies that are assisting us."
