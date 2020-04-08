BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - The Biloxi Police Department is reporting a 51 percent drop in property crimes compared to this time last year and the decrease is 38 percent below the five-year average.

The nightly curfew and additional police patrols, says Biloxi Police Chief John Miller, are working.

"People are staying off the streets," Miller said, "and that is a key to the city's efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus."

Miller reports that since the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew began six days ago (April 2), 45 people have been stopped by police after 11 p.m.

"Some have had legitimate reasons," the chief said. "Some said they were unaware of the curfew, and three were arrested for violating the order."

In addition to its routine patrols, with officers working their normal 12-hour shifts, the police department also is maintaining two special details each day, one from noon to midnight and one from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"These details are looking for social distancing, large groups or anyone on the beach," Miller said, "and then, with all of the businesses that are closed, they look out for residential or commercial burglaries."