BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - The Biloxi Police Department is reporting a 51 percent drop in property crimes compared to this time last year and the decrease is 38 percent below the five-year average.
The nightly curfew and additional police patrols, says Biloxi Police Chief John Miller, are working.
"People are staying off the streets," Miller said, "and that is a key to the city's efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus."
Miller reports that since the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew began six days ago (April 2), 45 people have been stopped by police after 11 p.m.
"Some have had legitimate reasons," the chief said. "Some said they were unaware of the curfew, and three were arrested for violating the order."
In addition to its routine patrols, with officers working their normal 12-hour shifts, the police department also is maintaining two special details each day, one from noon to midnight and one from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
"These details are looking for social distancing, large groups or anyone on the beach," Miller said, "and then, with all of the businesses that are closed, they look out for residential or commercial burglaries."
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer of Mobile County, has submit…
BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - The Biloxi Police Department is reporting a 51 percent drop in proper…
Due to the coronavirus concerns, the Mobile Police Department is taking precautionary measur…
Another person has died in Mobile County due to COVID-19.
Trying to find out exactly how many positive COVID-19 cases are in Mobile is a difficult pro…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has a new website to serve as a hub of information for th…
Coronavirus cases in the United States have surpassed 420,000 with more than 14,300 deaths.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 2,450 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
We’re seeing more and more examples of folks stepping up and helping others during these uns…
The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday defended the organization's response …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Most people probably know about the federal checks that will be arrivi…
The US war against coronavirus has taken devastating turns this week. But with more people t…
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, confirmed that a large number o…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Despite the Mobile Police Department not being required to give warni…
At a time when there are not enough coronavirus tests to meet demand in hospitals across the…
As of today, Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile will remain closed until Monday, May 4.
This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Publ…
Baldwin County Psychotherapist Charlie Morris says many of his patients are feeling a sense …
Dick's Sporting Goods is finding it difficult to operate without any sports, gyms or basical…
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mary Louise Brown Morgan kept a garden full of rosebushes and just about …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.