BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - Biloxi is enacting a nightly curfew, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, beginning Thursday night, officials announced on Tuesday.

They say in addition, a host of other non-essential businesses that rely on close contact are being temporarily closed.

Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich, who taped a daily video message asking residents to limit travel, signed the emergency proclamation in hopes of further reducing the chance of spreading the coronavirus.

"Ninety-five percent of our citizens recognize how serious COVID-19 is," Gilich said after signing the order. "They should be commended for the steps they have taken to comply with the Emergency Proclamation that has been in place since March 15, 2020."

The second proclamation, Gilich added, "deals with addressing remaining measures that must be taken Coastwide to finish the deal. In short, closing non-essential businesses that by nature cannot maintain CDC guidelines, mainly the social distancing of six feet. Those would include nail and beauty salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, gyms, etc."

The proclamation, similar to one expected to be enacted in neighboring cities, was signed after this morning's meeting of Coast mayors, police chiefs, the Harrison County sheriff and others. In all, 22 leaders participated, including three Biloxi City Council members.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. would not drastically impact his department, Gilich said.

"The news of the day is the curfew," Gilich added, "but what we are really telling people is to stay home, travel only as necessary."