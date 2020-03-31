BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - Biloxi is enacting a nightly curfew, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, beginning Thursday night, officials announced on Tuesday.
They say in addition, a host of other non-essential businesses that rely on close contact are being temporarily closed.
Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich, who taped a daily video message asking residents to limit travel, signed the emergency proclamation in hopes of further reducing the chance of spreading the coronavirus.
"Ninety-five percent of our citizens recognize how serious COVID-19 is," Gilich said after signing the order. "They should be commended for the steps they have taken to comply with the Emergency Proclamation that has been in place since March 15, 2020."
The second proclamation, Gilich added, "deals with addressing remaining measures that must be taken Coastwide to finish the deal. In short, closing non-essential businesses that by nature cannot maintain CDC guidelines, mainly the social distancing of six feet. Those would include nail and beauty salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, gyms, etc."
The proclamation, similar to one expected to be enacted in neighboring cities, was signed after this morning's meeting of Coast mayors, police chiefs, the Harrison County sheriff and others. In all, 22 leaders participated, including three Biloxi City Council members.
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. would not drastically impact his department, Gilich said.
"The news of the day is the curfew," Gilich added, "but what we are really telling people is to stay home, travel only as necessary."
The White House is projecting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pan…
Over the weekend "Light it up Mobile" showed support to hospital workers in Mobile. Tuesday …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- So far six Mobile firefighters and one police officer have tested posi…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The state of Alabama is reporting 999 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Packed grocery stores are about to be a thing of the past in Mobile, at least while the coro…
AT&T announcing a range of free services in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Outbreaks consist of clusters of illness. The Mobile County Health Dep…
Mobile's public safety director says COVID-19 testing has begun on first responders.
Here are five tips on how to properly do your laundry during the outbreak, according to Tide…
Coronavirus cases in the United States have surpassed 180,000.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The 2020 Hangout Music Festival has been canceled due to the COV…
BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - Biloxi is enacting a nightly curfew, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, be…
A growing number of actors, musicians, comedians and others in entertainment are opening up …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released new details Tuesday on his plan …
Despite having committed to transferring 2,000 ventilators in military stocks to the Federal…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.