EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) -- She was a year old when the 1918 flu pandemic swept across the globe. Thursday, May 7th -- an Eight Mile woman turned 103 during the COVID-19 crisis.

With the virus a real concern -- celebrating Mary Viola Battle's big day looked a lot different. Normally surrounded by her family -- this year it was a birthday parade -- social distancing style.

"I'm her niece. I've been to every one from 100 on up. She's a very special person."

Most people call her "Momma" because she treats everyone like her own.

"For one -- 103 years old is a blessing and she's been a grandmother to all of my family so that's my cousin's grandma -- but it's just a blessing just to see 103 years old," said Jessica Jones.

As the party continued to roll, including Prichard Police and Firefighters -- she definitely felt the love.

"I love them too... I love everybody. I enjoyed it. That's nice. I never seen a birthday party like that before... (laughs)," Battle.

And on her special day -- she filled us in on her birthday wish!

"More years! More years," said Battle.

Battle has one son, two grandchilren, 8 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

