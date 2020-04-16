Blakeley State Park in Baldwin County will be reopening for day use on April 20.
The park will allow visitors to hike, bike, and horseback ride through the historic battlefield and nature preserves.
Online ticketing is required for anyone looking to visit. Click or tap here to get the passes at the park's website. Due to a no-contact policy, anyone who arrives without a ticket will be asked to complete the transaction on their phone.
All medical professionals and first responders will receive free admission through April 30.
Camping is scheduled to reopen on May 1.
