MOBILE, Ala. --Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is providing 100% coverage for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines during the government’s phased-in vaccine distribution.
Blue Cross is recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for those currently eligible. Blue Cross members on individual, Medicare and almost all employer health plans will be able to receive a FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine without having to pay any out-of-pocket expenses.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccines is a major development in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The current vaccines are up to 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 and provide a high level of protection against contracting the virus. Getting vaccinated will help keep individuals, families, our communities and Alabama healthy and safe.”
According to the CDC, safety continues to be a top priority when developing and authorizing a
COVID-19 vaccine.
• Careful Testing. All vaccines go through clinical trials to test safety and effectiveness. For the COVID-19 vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) established rigorous safety standards for vaccine developers to meet.
• Clinical Trials. No serious safety concerns were reported. Trials for the COVID-19 vaccine have had fully independent safety monitoring boards, and safety data are continuously reviewed by the FDA and expert panels.
• Continuous Monitoring. Once a vaccine is authorized for use, monitoring by the FDA and the CDC continues, with systems in place to track problems or side effects not detected during the clinical trials.
• Side Effects. Some people may develop temporary symptoms such as a fever, muscle aches, headache, and/or fatigue. These side effects signify the vaccine is working, and the body is developing an immune response.
• Contracting COVID-19 from the Vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccines being developed and distributed in the United States do not contain live virus particles, so people cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. Only exposure to the novel coronavirus is how COVID-19 is contracted.
For information on eligibility, vaccine safety, and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit ALCovidVaccine.gov. For appointments you can also call 855-566-5333.
