MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced that she would amend her “safer at home” order, allowing more businesses to resume operation on Monday.

Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby broke down the specifics:

QUESTION: So, Gov. Kay Ivey’s new “safer at home” order taking effect Monday will allow more businesses to open. When it comes to “close contact service providers,” who exactly are we talking about?

BRENDAN: The governor’s office put out a detailed list.

These businesses include:

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body art facilities

Tattoo parlors

Massage parlors

These were all businesses that had to remain closed even after Ivey lifted the restrictions on other retailers. And the rationale is that customers do not have the same kind of person-to-person contact in, say, a bookstore as they do when getting a massage.

These are all businesses where by the nature of the service, the provider it touching the customer. That made health officials concerned about how they could operate without a high risk of transmitting the virus.

QUESTION: Break down how these new rules will work.

BRENDAN: The rules try to mitigate that risk as much as possible.

The owners of these places will be required to ensure that customers who are not of the same family remain 6 feet apart from one another. So, that could pose a problem for a small barbershop with a small waiting area.

The rules also will require employees of these companies to wear makes or other facial coverings at all time whenever they are within 6 feet of a customer. And the order specifies that they must be worn correctly – over the nostrils and mouth.

Then there are rules on hand sanitation. Employees will be required to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water before they provide the service. Employees providing nail and facial services will be required to ear gloves when providing the services. And they need a new pair of gloves each time. Employees of other close-service businesses will be encouraged to follow these rules on gloves, as well.

QUESTION: Lots of people have been waiting a long time to be able to go back inside restaurants again. That’s going to happen, but they’ll look a lot different, won’t they?

BRENDAN: That’s right. If you are used to packed restaurants, you will not see that for a while.

Restaurants offering dine-in service for food or drink will be required to limit occupancy to 50 percent. They also will have to space tables, chairs, booths or stools 6 feet apart.

Do not expect big parties, either. Restaurants will be allowed to serve parties of more than eight people – regardless of how big the tables are.

QUESTION: What other rules will there be?

BRENDAN: All employees will have to wear masks or other face coverings at all times when they are interacting with customers.

And restaurants will not be allowed to have buffets, self-service areas, salad bars or drink stations. The new rules also encourage restaurants to offer food for take-out or delivery with social distancing rules, as this is considered safer than dining inside.

QUESTION: And what about bars?

BRENDAN: Short answer: Bars, yes. Nightclubs, no.

What’s the difference? Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist from the Mobile County Health Department, said today that establishments that primarily serve alcohol and also have music and dancing will have to stay closed for now.

Also, hospital food service areas are exempt for these new regulations. But they must have their own social distancing plans.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)