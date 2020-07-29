Our recent coronavirus question has to do with the spread of the coronavirus and breastfeeding.
Question: Is it safe to breastfeed my baby of I have COVID-19, can the disease be transmitted through breast milk?
The following is the response from lactation specialists Tammy Doherty RN, IBCLC and Jamie Williams RN, BSN IBCLC with USA Health's Children's & Women's Hospital.
"If you have COVID-19 and choose to breastfeed, it is important to wear a face covering, wash your hands with soap and water before feeding. A mother may also consider pumping or expressing breast milk to be fed to her infant by a healthy caregiver."
The following information was provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We do not know for sure if mothers with COVID-19 can spread the virus to babies in their breast milk, but the limited data available suggests this is not likely. We do know that breast milk provides protection against many illnesses. Mother should decide with their family and healthcare providers if they should start or continue breastfeeding."
With daily COVID-19 cases still high, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday extended her “Safer…
For months restaurants have been forced to limit capacity in an effort to reduce the spread …
Our recent coronavirus question has to do with the spread of the coronavirus and breastfeeding.
After a day of some encouraging numbers about COVID cases in Mobile County, numbers have gon…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Labor is warning Alabamians receiving unemployment co…
A Mobile public charter school is gearing up to reopen for the year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus cases are still on the rise in Alabama. That is bringing more questions about th…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – With the parameters of the debate over a CARES Act sequel finally set,…
One Mobile school is the first of several turning to technology to help in the fight against…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.