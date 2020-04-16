A new “Claim Tracker” launched Thursday by the Alabama Department of Labor has informed some people that they will have to file a new claim.

It’s not true, according to state officials.

“That’s a bug,” spokeswoman Tara Hutchison told FOX10 News. “We’re working on a fix right now.”

The tracker, which went live Thursday, is an attempt to help tends of thousands of newly jobless residents navigate unemployment claims they have made because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

But it has caused confusion among people, several of whom have contacted FOX10 News with screen shots informing them they do not have valid claims.

“Your claim filed on 3/30/2020 was not monetarily eligible,” on notice reads. “We are now in a new quarter and you need to file a new claim to determine eligibility.”

The website then instructs the claimant to follow a link to make that claim.

But Hutchison assured people that they not have to file a new claim. Instead, they should continue to recertify their unemployment each week. Officials have said there is a backlog but that eventually, Labor Department employees will work through the claims and that people will be paid retroactively.

The agency said Thursday that 77,515 people filed initial claims for unemployment last week. Nearly all of them – 71,374 – were related to the pandemic.

That figure is down slightly from the 106,739 new claims logged the week before but still substantially more than normal. The week of March 14, only 1,824 new claims came into the unemployment office.

The nation has seen 22 million new unemployment claims the last four weeks.

Hutchison also indicated Thursday that the state had selected a vendor to run a new call center to take some of the pressure off of department employees. She added that there is no date for that center to go online but that next week is the target.