Owners of plenty of small businesses in Mobile were paying close attention to a major announcement from Governor Ivey Friday about new closings because of COVID-19.
COVID-19 has changed the livelihoods of so many people, and, Friday, that list grew longer.
Tattoo shops are on the list.
C.W. Neece is the owner of Old Familiar Tattoo on South Conception Street.
He talked about Governor Ivey's order.
He said, "I think its a good idea. I think it's going to be a pain for a lot of people, and small business owners. But I think it's worth the sacrifice to keep the community safe."
Neece is turning to social media to help boost sales, selling art prints and T-shirts on Facebook.
