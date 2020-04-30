MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As April comes to a close and Alabama’s pandemic-inspired restrictions on businesses abate, the numbers suggest the state may have passed its peak.

Mobile County, meanwhile, remains the state’s novel coronavirus hotspot. But the curve has flattened somewhat locally, as well.

Alabama has not achieved the steady 14-day decline called for in the guidelines developed by the White House coronavirus task force, a reality that Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris acknowledged a news conference earlier this week.

Still, Alabama is getting close.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s “stay-at-home” order took effect March 28. On that day, the stat had 720 total COVID-19 cases. It averaged 43 cases a day until that point.

But Ivey’s order coincided with a burst of new infections. Two days before the governor announced her order, the state had 198 cases in a single day. After the order took effect, the case count continued to grow.

The highest on any single day was April 9, with 339 new cases.

One way to look at where the state stands is to look at the rate of change. In the early days of the outbreak, when the total number of cases was low, each day tended to bring dramatic changes. But as the cumulative totals have gotten bigger, the percentage increase has been low – around 4 percent per day.

Looking at the number of cases on any particular day can be misleading because there can be fluctuations just based on laboratory capacity. That’s why epidemiologists like to look at rolling averages. The three-day rolling average for new cases in Alabama show that since April 9, the number of new cases declined, ebbed back up and generally has been trending down again.

As for Mobile County, it had 1,057 cases on Thursday. (The Alabama Department of Public Health removed one case from the Mobile County total it showed earlier in the day). That tops second-place Jefferson County – which has nearly a quarter of a million more residents. Jefferson had 886 confirmed cases on Thursday.

Mobile County does not have the highest rate of infection on per capita basis. But it’s rate of 255.8 cases 100,000 residents is more than three times as high as neighboring Baldwin County.

And infections are growing in Mobile County faster than the statewide average. A visualization created by the news website Alabama Political Reporter illustrates how cases have exploded in Mobile.

On March 25, the county was not even in the top 10 in the state in total infections. It steadily rose up the ranks after that, though, to sixth place, then fifth. By April 6, Mobile County had passed Madison County for third place and then it was second a day later.

Over the next two weeks, Mobile County steadily gained on Jefferson, finally overtaking it on April 21. Since then, it’s continued to put distance between itself and its more populous cousin to the north. On Tuesday, it reached a dubious milestone, becoming the first county in the state to cross the 1,000-case barrier.

There is some good news. Like the statewide numbers, the rate of increase has slowed in Mobile County. The rate of increase over the past 11 days has been about 5 percent. That’s higher than the statewide average but much lower than it was in the first part of the month.