MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) on Monday laid the blame for a stalled coronavirus relief bill squarely at the feet of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Speaking on a conference call with members of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, Byrne expressed frustration that a bill to aid businesses and workers affected by the pandemic failed to overcome a Democratic filibuster in the Senate on Sunday.
“The hang-up yesterday was that when Congresswoman, Speaker Pelosi came back from California to Washington, she started adding new, non-coronavirus-related issues to the negotiations,” he said. “And that caused what was a pretty good clip that they were going in terms of the negotiations – that caused it to slow down to the point where they just stopped.”
The bill would provide $350 billion in low-interest loans and grants to help small businesses continue to make rent and mortgage payments, as well as retain workers amid severe economic disruptions triggered by efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
The legislation also would provide $1,200 per person and $2,400 per couple with 2018 incomes less than $75,000 and $150,000, respectively. Individuals and couples earning more than those thresholds but less than $99,000 and $198,000, respectively, would get smaller payments.
The bill also contains $500-per-child credits, subject to the same income caps.
Byrne said the House would vote on the Senate bill within 24 hours of it passing.
“I have no idea where the Senate is on their negotiations,” he said. “We’re getting lots of conflicting stories out there about what’s happening or not happening.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ripped his Democratic counterparts.
“Are you kidding me?” he said on the Senate floor Monday. “This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing whatsoever to do with this crisis? That’s what they’re up to over there. The American people need to know Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the Green New Deal.”
Added McConnell: “This is not a juicy political opportunity. This is a national emergency.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded by saying the country needs a “Marshall Plan” for the American medical system – not handouts to large corporations.
“If we can help the big corporations, we can help our local towns and villages and the taxpayers they represent,” he said.
Schumer said Democrats would push for more generous unemployment benefits.
“The bill still includes something most Americans don’t want to see – large corporate bailouts with almost no strings attached,” he said.
