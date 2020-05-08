SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) – Even as administrators struggle to finish the current school year under challenging circumstances, they are turning their attention to the next school year expected to take place inside the buildings.

Draft guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contained a number of specific recommendations for schools. They included spacing desks 6 feet apart, serving meals in classrooms instead of cafeterias, closing communal spaces like playgrounds when possible and staggering arrival and drop-off times and locations.

Those guidelines have not been adopted, and President Donald Trump has ordered the agency to make revisions. Still, recommendations to keep people away from one another seem likely to be part of any final plan to reopen schools and businesses.

Aaron Milner, superintendent of the Saraland city school system, said he will follow any guidelines to ensure safety. But he added that will not be easy.

“It is going to present a challenge for our schools,” he told FOX10 News. “The 6-feet-apart distance, obviously, we’re taking up a greater amount of square footage within our schools. Resultantly, schools that are at capacity or close to at capacity, even – basically, one current classroom could turn into two.”

Representatives from other Mobile-area school systems were reluctant to talk about plans that have not yet been adopted. Rena Philips, a spokeswoman for the Mobile County Public School System, said administrators are focusing on finishing a school year that has transitioned to online instruction because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We will factor whatever recommendations for August,” she said.

Chasity Riddick, a spokeswoman for the Baldwin County school system, told FOX10 News that the schools will comply with whatever rules state and federal governments set. If that means spacing desks 6 feet apart, the schools will do that, she wrote in an email to FOX10 News.

“This is a fluid situation with changes coming daily and no telling how many more will come before the start of next school year,” she wrote.

Milner said his school system will have summer school for a small number of students, working either from home or another location. And he said administrators are planning for range of possibilities for the fall, from opening on time to opening late – or even a longer Christmas break if a second wave of the virus hits in November.

He said working in-class instruction around new safety rules will create many other issues. For instance, how would school lunches work if the students aren’t eating in the cafeteria? Milner said that presents a logistical challenge.

“In our schools, we would have to start lunch even earlier than we do now and literally feed throughout the day, because we’ve reduced that number that can be in the lunchroom exponentially,” he said.

The result would be some students eating lunch before 10:45 a.m., Milner said.

What’s more, Milner added, young children are not exactly accustomed to social distancing. And teachers often have close contact with young students and disabled students, he added.

“It’s going to be a monumental challenge,” he said. “We bend over to tie children’s shoes in kindergarten and first grade. We have teachers who are 50 years old or older.”

And that does not even address transportation, Milner said.

“We talk about the social distancing in classrooms,” he said. “But what about the social distancing on our buses?”

Milner said he also laments the virus might force the cancelation of field trips and extracurricular activities. He said he worries about the loss of “the social and emotional growth that takes place with a young person in their K-through-12 experience.”

He added: “That’s what I personally worry about the most, is the maturity of our students and how they learn coping skills and develop as young people that can benefit our society.”