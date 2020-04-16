Can the COVID-19 virus live in smoke or vapor?

Mobile County Health Department officials gave their thoughts on that question during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Rendi Murphree answered a question about the possibility of the virus travelling in second hand smoke or living in vape smoke.

She said the answer is complex, but, "If you are smoking or vaping, and you exhale, yes, if you have infection there could be droplets that you exhale that carry the virus on those droplets."

However, Dr. Murphree said she doesn't think vape smoke itself can carry the virus across a room or into another car, but people who vape or smoke have to be aware of touching their face.

She also addressed the numbers of people hospitalized and who have died in Mobile County as a result of COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Murphree said the numbers are holding pretty steady, that about 10 percent of COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and that the percentage of those dying from the virus in Mobile County has been about two to three percent.

Regarding face coverings, Dr. Murphree with said the department has heard from one or two large grocery stores that the stores were going to require face coverings for employees.