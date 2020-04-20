Another jump in the number of reported deaths connected to COVID-19 in the Mobile County Health Department's report Monday.

This as health officials talked about what's involved in trying to find out how prevalent the virus is here in the county.

The number of reported deaths as of Monday afternoon stood at 32.

That is up eight from Friday.

Health department officials say the number reported dying from the illness is 18.

So, how prevalent is the virus in the community?

Health officials say it's hard to determine, because there are limited ways to determine if someone is infected, and testing is mostly done in people who meet the risk categories.

Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "It is very likely that we have community transmission by people who are infected, but asymptomatic, or have very mild symptoms that they don't even think about as relating it to COVID. "

Health department officials also say a change is being made by the state in reporting the number of deaths.

Instead of two numbers, from now on a positive lab result will be counted as dying with COVID-19.

However, they say that will result in an increase in the number of deaths being reported.